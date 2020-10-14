WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 83.9% in September

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:CXSE opened at $120.11 on Wednesday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

