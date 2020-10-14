William Blair Weighs in on Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

FOCS opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $40.99.

In related news, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,256.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

