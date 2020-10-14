WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Up to $150.21

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $150.21, but opened at $163.01. WEX shares last traded at $159.87, with a volume of 15,758 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. Analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 617.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $33,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 40.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

