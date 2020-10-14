Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 66.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald's stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $227.68. The company had a trading volume of 86,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The company has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.81.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

