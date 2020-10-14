Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases Shares of 215 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,439.10.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $15.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,458.00. 209,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. The stock has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,203.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2,772.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

