Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.38. 84,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

