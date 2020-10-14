Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
WTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watford has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
Shares of WTRE stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watford by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Watford by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Watford
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
