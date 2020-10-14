Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Downgraded by JMP Securities to Market Perform

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Watford has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $331.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watford will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watford by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Watford by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 33.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

