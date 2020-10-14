Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Hits New 52-Week High at $437.50

Water Intelligence PLC (LON:WATR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 437.50 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.72), with a volume of 33022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 316.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 million and a P/E ratio of 34.63.

About Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

