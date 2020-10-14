Warburg Research Analysts Give PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) a €83.00 Price Target

PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PUMA SE (PUM.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €88.33 ($103.92).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €81.76 ($96.19) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PUMA SE has a 1 year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1 year high of €84.30 ($99.18).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

