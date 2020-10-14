Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.