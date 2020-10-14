Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

