Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WBA opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.