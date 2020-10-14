W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $392.89

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $392.89 and last traded at $391.89, with a volume of 3630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $385.42.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.85.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

