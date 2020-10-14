VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.50. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 700 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.10.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 84.97%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

