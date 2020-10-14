Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.29. 1,967,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,355,879. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

