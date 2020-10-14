Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. 429,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,498. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

