Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Unio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.8% in the first quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,486. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

