Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.