Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 299,941 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.05. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

