Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 7.6% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V stock opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

