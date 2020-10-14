Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.75 ($105.59).

Shares of DG stock opened at €72.94 ($85.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €77.76. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

