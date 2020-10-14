Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.39

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 3831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 34.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 42.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 104.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.