Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $128.15 and last traded at $127.61, with a volume of 1760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.16.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.28.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $374,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,132,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,947,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,695 shares of company stock worth $9,453,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 77.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 107.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,976,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

