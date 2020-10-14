Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.5% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,992. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

