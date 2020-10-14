Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $122.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.