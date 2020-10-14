Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 1-Year High at $187.16

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.16 and last traded at $187.10, with a volume of 3261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 47,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

