Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,304.1% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 57,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 55,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.