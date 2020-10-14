V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after buying an additional 221,466 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after buying an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

