V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $9,302,058 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

