V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

NYSE:HON opened at $171.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.