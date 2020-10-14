V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 972 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1,581.1% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 18.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $98.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,792 shares of company stock worth $1,785,733. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

