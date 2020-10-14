V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,710 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 54.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 183,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.71.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $390.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

