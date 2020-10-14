V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,162 shares in the company, valued at $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,649 shares of company stock worth $14,105,522. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

