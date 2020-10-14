V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 761 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.92.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

