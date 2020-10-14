V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $638.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $646.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

