V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 43,623 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,623 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

