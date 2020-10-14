V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,701 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.5% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,443.63 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,206.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,780.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,724.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,439.10.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.