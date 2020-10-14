V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,261 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,261 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

