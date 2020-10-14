V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 102.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $6,575,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $882,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

American Express stock opened at $105.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

