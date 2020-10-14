V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $354.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.00. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

