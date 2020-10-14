V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,350 Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Curo Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Curo Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 165.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curo Group alerts:

CURO stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $333.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.22.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.09 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 190.07% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.