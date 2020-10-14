V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,044 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.