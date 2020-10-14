V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.