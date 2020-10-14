V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,085 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

