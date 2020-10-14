V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $261,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $9,193,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 60.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,701,000 after buying an additional 153,719 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $121.57 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

