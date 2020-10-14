V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 150.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 30.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,215,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,025,000 after purchasing an additional 285,642 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.