V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after acquiring an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

