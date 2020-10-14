V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $911,217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,682,000 after buying an additional 228,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,086,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,418,000 after buying an additional 605,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,222,000 after buying an additional 39,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

