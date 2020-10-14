V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.13.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $299.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

