V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 125.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.65.

NASDAQ COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $382.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

